Nigeria: FCT, Rivers, Delta Get New Police Commissioners

19 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ademola Popoola

Mr Egbetokun said the postings were done to strategically reposition the Nigerian Police Force and ensure the maximum utilisation of human resources available to it.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benneth Igweh.

Mr Egbetokun also ordered the redeployment of the police commissioners in Rivers and Delta States.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi said "the posting of these strategic managers reflects the mission of the Inspector-General of Police to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilisation of human resources available to the Force."

He added that the IGP urged the new CPs of State Commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility.

Mr Egbetokun further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general.

Read full police statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

FORCE REORGANISATION: IGP ORDERS REDEPLOYMENT OF CPs RIVERS, DELTA, FCT,

Charges officers to curb insecurity, misconduct.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM., in an effort to strategically emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioners of Police of Rivers State Command, Delta State Command and the Federal Capital territory.

The order covers the redeployment of the CP Rivers State Command, CP Olatunji Disu as the new CP FCT; CP Delta State Command, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi as the new CP Rivers State Command and CP FCT, CP Peter Opara as the new CP Delta State.

In addition, following the approval of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police has also deployed four (4) CPs as Commissioners of Police for Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands. The deployment includes the posting of CP Danladi Nda to Abia State Command; CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale to Lagos State Command; CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, fdc to Ebonyi State Command and CP Festus Eribo to Akwa-Ibom State Command.

The posting of these strategic managers reflects the mission of the Inspector-General of Police to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilisation of human resources available to the Force. The IGP has, however, urged the new CPs of State Commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility. He further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.