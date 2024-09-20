Malawi: Man, 51, Jailed 19 Years for Hacking Ex-Wife in Lilongwe

The Senior Resident Magistrate's court in Lilongwe has convicted and sentenced Ndaona Kabango, 51, to 19 years imprisonment for severely hacking ex-wife, and chopping off three toes with a panga knife in the district.

Sub Inspector Jean Chirombo of Lilongwe Police told the court that Kabango (convict), committed the offence on September 1, 2024 at Chimupakati Village in Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda, Lilongwe.

The Lilongwe Police Prosecutor added that at around 15:00 hours, Kabango, while armed with a panga knife, chased the victim, Charity Kamumayani, 46, who was coming from the convict's uncle where she reported of death threats perpetrated by the convict.

According to Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe inspector Hastings Chigalu this was after the convict had earlier told some women at an initiation ceremony in the area, which the victim also attended that, September 1, 2024 was ex-wife's last day on earth, as the couple divorced in 2021.

So, while being chased, the victim fell down, then the convict hacked her severely on both arms and legs, and cut off three toes before leaving her unconscious.

Appearing in court, Kabango pleaded guilty to the charge of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

He then asked for mercy of the court when passing its sentence saying he was ready to reunite with his ex-wife so that together, they take care of their two children.

But the State through Prosecutor Chirombo, reminded the court of the seriousness of the offence committed, as it attracts a life imprisonment sentence.

She then prayed for a stiffer custodial sentence citing the current disability status the victim has been subjected to, following the convict's gruesome actions.

Passing his sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Shukran Kumbani, concurred with the State's submission saying the convict was well aware of the consequences of his actions.

Kumbani then proceeded to slapping the convict with a 19-year jail term to set as a lesson to other would be offenders.

The convict hails from Ediwadi Village, while the victim comes from Chimupakati Village, both in Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe District.