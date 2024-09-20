Kenya: Masengeli Apologizes to High Court for Failing to Honor Summons

20 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has apologises to the High Court for failing to honour summons.

In an affidavit, Masengeli acknowledged the court's authority even as he pledged full cooperation going forward.

He admitted to missing court hearings but indicated that it was not deliberate as he was involved in security operations in Lamu and Marsabit, which he said demanded his presence.

"I humbly apologize to this Honorable Court for breaking orders and undertake to comply in the future. I restate and reaffirm my respect to the honorable court and the need to protect and preserve the dignity and authority of the honorable court," read the affidavit.

Masengeli maintained that investigations had been put in place to locate the three political activists alleged to be abducted in Kitengela and to provide reports on the same.

However, the police service confirmed on Friday that the three were found in Kiambu.

The trio that has been at the centre of a protracted feud between the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary surfaced in Kiambu's Gachie area on Friday morning.

They were reportedly dumped by the roadside.

"I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors," Las Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo announced.

"Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!" she said.

The court, which had expressed concerns over Masengeli's failure to appear in person despite virtual court options being available, is on Friday expected to review the situation following the Deputy IG's submission.

Masengeli is currently at the Milimani Law Courts in a bid to quash the 6-month jail term imposed on him for contempt.

He is accompanied by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor who was leading the state defense as he sought to beat the deadline for his suspended jail sentence.

On Thursday, the court denied him the opportunity to present himself to purge the contempt.

This is after his lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla informed justice Chacha Mwita that he was able to appear before court between 12pm and 2pm.

Justice Mwita said that Justice Lawrence Mugambi was handling another case where he is a member of a court bench and that the papers be presented before him for further directions.

"We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today," Advocate Cecil Miller.

