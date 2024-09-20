Kenya: Farmers to Get Licenses to Grow and Sell Fruits, Vegetables

Nairobi — Dealers of horticulture in Kenya will be required to get licenses to grow, handle, and sell fruits, vegetables, and flowers under a new Bill.

The 2024 Horticultural Crops Authority Bill, sponsored by nominated MP Sabina Chege, mandates county governments to keep a list of all marketing agents, nursery dealers, planting material propagators, and mother block operators in the domestic market.

"The Authority or respective county government shall issue a certificate of registration to an applicant who fulfills the registration requirements prescribed in regulations," the Bill read in parts.

"A certificate of registration issued under this section shall remain in force from first of July until the thirtieth of June of the following year, unless earlier cancelled," it added.

Individuals contravening the law will be liable for a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment of not more than three years or both.

Exporters of horticultural products, such as marketing agents, ship handlers, clearing and forwarding agents, nursery operators and mother block operators, horticulture associations, as well as packing facilities, will be registered by the Horticultural Crops Authority as well.

"A person shall not process, import or export horticultural produce or product unless that person is licensed by the Authority," the Bill continued.

"The Cabinet Secretary shall prescribe regulations providing for the procedure for licensing under this section and the appeal process in case of refusal or denial of licence."

"A licence issued under this section shall remain in force from first of July until the thirtieth of June of the following year, unless earlier cancelled."

Horticulture is one of the big sources of foreign currencies for Kenya, with the list also including tourism, tea, and remittances, thus its significance on the Kenyan economy.

Between January and April this year, data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that exports of vegetables, nuts, fruits, and cut flowers grew by 15 percent.

For instance, CBK statistics show that horticulture earnings grew to Sh46.9 billion in the four months, up from Sh40.7 billion during a similar period last year.