South Africa: Chikunga Arrives in Russia for BRICS Women Affairs Meeting

20 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga is in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where she will lead discussions at the BRICS Women Affairs meeting.

The meeting kicked off on Thursday and will conclude on Friday, 20 September. BRICS Member States will be discussing cooperation prospects in the fields of women's leadership and enhancing the role of women in finance, agriculture, innovation, healthcare, creative industries, tourism, environmental safety, and inclusive economy.

Having arrived in Russia on Thursday, Chikunga is set to deliver the opening remarks at the BRICS Women's Forum under the theme: "Women for Strengthening Trust and Global Cooperation" - on Friday.

The Minister's schedule at the BRICS Women's Forum will include the BRICS Ministerial Women's Affairs Meeting in the morning and a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation, Anton Kotyakov, in the afternoon.

"The BRICS countries are developing relations on the basis of equality, mutual respect and the principles of openness, pragmatism, and solidarity. Through the BRICS Women's Forum, South Africa will continue to harness on its BRICS membership to persistently address the triple challenges of inequality, poverty, and unemployment, particularly among women, youth, and persons with disabilities," said the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.