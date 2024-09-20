Ethiopia Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Stability

ADDIS ABABA — Despite certain foreign forces' attempts to exacerbate disputes in the region, Ethiopia reiterates its unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated.

In a press briefing held yesterday, newly appointed MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Nebiyat Getachew highlighted that Ethiopia's foreign policy continues to prioritize neighboring countries and refrains from engaging in destabilizing actions.

In the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa (HoA), Ethiopia maintains its role as a key player in the region's peace, stability, and development, Ambassador Nebiyat said, adding that the country will not stand idle in the face of attempts to undermine regional stability or hinder its own development.

Ethiopia's approach to peaceful relations with its neighbors remains consistent, even in challenging times. The national interests [of Ethiopia] are directly tied to the stability of its neighbors. "Our national interests cannot be safeguarded if the region is destabilized. This is why we are committed to fostering economic integration and promoting people-to-people diplomacy," he noted.

Speaking on Ethiopia's involvement in the upcoming 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-79), the Spokesperson said that Ethiopia will advocate for both its national interests and broader African concerns on peace and development that Ethiopia has been calling for UN reforms, stressing the importance of inclusive global governance.

The Ethiopian delegation has completed preparations to participate actively in UNGA-79, which will be held under the theme: "Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development, and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations," it was stated.

Regarding the plight of Ethiopian migrants in Asia, Ambassador Nebiyat addressed the growing issue of human trafficking, particularly in Myanmar, where Ethiopian nationals have fallen victim to online trafficking schemes. The government, in coordination with the Ethiopian Embassy in Japan, is working to provide assistance to those affected.