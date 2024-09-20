East Africa: IGAD Unveils 10-Year Plan to Unite, Boost Regional Tourism

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has launched a 10-year Sustainable Tourism Master Plan (2024-2034) aimed at unifying the fragmented tourism efforts of its member countries.

The plan, endorsed by IGAD Tourism Ministers and Ethiopia's Ministry of Tourism (MoT), is expected to play a significant role in the collective development of the tourism sector across the region.

During the launch, MoT Minister Nasise Chali highlighted the plan as a crucial stepping-stone for IGAD member states, emphasizing that integration and cooperation are essential for developing nations, and tourism is no exception. She stated, "Tourism not only strengthens regional integration but also benefits from effective policy coordination. This master plan provides a framework to harmonize our policies and unify our efforts to sustainably develop tourism and position the region as globally competitive."

Ethiopia has committed to championing the plan's implementation, seeing it as a vital tool to unlock the region's vast tourism potential through a comprehensive and inclusive policy framework. IGAD's roadmaps are expected to enhance tourism competitiveness, diversify tourism products, and boost intra-regional tourist exchanges.

IGAD Secretary General, Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD), emphasized that tourism is vital for the region's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and foreign exchange earnings. He noted that in 2023, IGAD member states welcomed over 10 million international tourists, reflecting the global interest in the region's rich heritage, culture, and natural beauty.

Despite this, challenges such as inconsistent regulations, restrictive visa policies, infrastructure deficits, and climate change continue to hinder the full potential of the tourism sector. However, the master plan aims to address these issues by improving connectivity, enhancing marketing efforts, and building human and institutional capacities across IGAD countries.