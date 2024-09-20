Ethiopia: Strategic Tourism Infrastructure Dev't - to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth,

The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), had organized an event from September 7-9, 2024 in connection with the World Tourism Day which will be marked every year on September 27.

At the event held at the Adwa Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa, tourism sectors ministers drawn from IGAD member countries, regions, delegates, and tourism actors took part. An exhibition titled "Origins travel market" created a platform for IGAD member countries to showcase their tourism potential was opened".

Ethiopia also launched the first Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) that helps the country to understand the true magnitude of the tourism industry, enables it to make informed decisions, and promote sustainable growth in the tourism sector as well as measure its contribution in generating employment and supporting country's economic development. It will also help to solve the challenges associated with having sufficient and accurate information in the area thereby utilizing the economic potential of the sector.

Speaking at the program, Tourism Minister Nasise Chali said Ethiopia is working diligently focusing on the tourism sector. The country is also committed to working in cooperation with IGAD member countries to boost up tourism activity in the region.

Tourism ministers of IGAD member countries and other tourism actors also visited tourist attractions, the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, the Science Museum, and Entoto Park, constructed and renovated by the government in the capital Addis Ababa.

Following the visit, the delegates that ENA approached reflected their impression regarding Ethiopia's commitment and effort in developing the country's untapped tourism potential.

Bahinduka Martin Mugarra, State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities of Uganda, is one of the interviewees ENA approached and commended Ethiopia for its resilience and cultural significance.

"I think all of us in Africa know the Ethiopian history of resistance, and it was a great history of inspiration and African history. It is good to be here; listen, see and feel what had happened in the Ethiopian history," he said further mentioning that Africans can maintain their narrative and cultures in this way in the future.

"I believe this is how we can continue preserving and protecting the African history and culture as we move forward. It is truly great for us."

The State Minister highlighted the impressive infrastructure developments in Ethiopia, particularly in the hospitality sector.

The roads and the ongoing construction activities in the old city reflect a vibrant transformation, he said, adding that new hotel developments are crucial for tourism growth.

He also emphasized the strategic advantage of Ethiopian Airlines, stating, "It is much easier for Ethiopia to connect with the world, and we are all learning from Ethiopia."

Additionally, he congratulated the Ethiopian government for launching the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), describing it as a significant milestone for tourism development, economic growth, and job creation.

"This will enable better planning and support for the tourism sector based on well-researched and organized data," he said, adding "It is going to be a game changer for the Ethiopian tourism sector."

Mugarra expressed his confidence in Ethiopia's ability to raise its tourist numbers. "The infrastructure development I have seen so far is irrefutably impressive and aligns with your ambitious goals," he added.

South Sudan's Minister of Wildlife, Conservation, and Tourism Rizik Zakaria Hassan on his part; expressed admiration for Ethiopia's advancements in tourism infrastructure.

Speaking about the essential elements of hospitality and recreation, Hassan emphasized the importance of adequate accommodation for tourists.

Highlighting Ethiopia's impressive wildlife parks and natural scenery, he said Ethiopians have parks where they accommodate animals and wild species. "These are a number of areas from which we hope to draw lessons," he opined.

"Overall, I am truly convinced and inspired by the level of development we have witnessed in Ethiopia," he reiterated.

The Minister also added that Addis Ababa has so many inspirational spots, including the historic and natural sceneries, and the impressive infrastructure development. According to him, the tourism attractions, he visited are remarkable development activities for the African capital, Addis Ababa, apart from its earlier heritage.

"I think here, there are so many lessons to draw. And, South Sudan, as the newest country, I think we should be planning to start from where you are," he said.

Djibouti's Minister of Trade and Tourism, Mohamed Warsama also said "We paid a visit at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, where we have enjoyed exploring Ethiopia's rich history. The hospitality we have received has been exceptional."

Noting that Djibouti and Ethiopia also enjoy very good relations in all areas, the Minister said, "Notably in the area of trade and tourism, we are working together to develop integrated tourism between the two countries."

"A significant development has been witnessed and I encourage those engaged in the tourism sector to continue fostering relations between the peoples of the two countries," he added.

Meanwhile, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) launched its ten-year sustainable tourism master plan yesterday in the presence of IGAD Secretary General, Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopia's Tourism Minister Nasise Chali, Tourism Ministers of IGAD member countries, and other guests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Master Plan, which was launched at the ceremony held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum was said to aim to unify fragmented efforts of individual member countries in the area of tourism development.

Speaking on the occasion, IGAD Secretary General Workneh said the Master Plan will be implemented over the coming ten years to bring competent and sustainable tourism development across the region.

The Master Plan will also serve as one of the key instruments to expedite regional integration apart from its contribution to policymakers, he added.

The Secretary-General further urged all stakeholders to enhance their collaboration to successfully implement the master plan by recognizing the contributions of the plan to bring regional peace and stability as well as ensuring the benefit of the people.

World Tourism Day is commemorated every year on 27 September with the aim to foster awareness among the international community regarding the importance of tourism and its social, economic, and cultural impact worldwide. This year's the Day is marked with a theme "Tourism and Peace," to promote the role of tourism in promoting peace, as it encourages cross-cultural.