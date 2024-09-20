Ethiopia: Chinese Investors Desirous to Invest in Ethiopia Specially in Agricultural Technology, Trade

20 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Investment Commission held a discussion with a delegation from Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce to enhance FDI flows from Beijing, China to Ethiopia to benefit both countries.

The business delegation was led by Zhuang Jianrong, Foreign Economic and Trade Division of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce Division Director.

During the discussion, representatives of the Commission highlighted Ethiopia's investment potential in various sectors and the investment policies.

They further stated that Ethiopia has now become a preferred investment destination for Chinese investors, and the commission is committed to work closely with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce to promote trade and investment to benefit both parties.

The business delegation for its part indicated that understanding Ethiopia's untapped investment potential, Chinese investors from Beijing are interested to invest in Ethiopia specially in agricultural technology and trade sectors.

