Tanzania: 'Politicians Miss the Point On 4rs'

Dar Es Salam political analysts have expressed concerns that certain politicians are misinterpreting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's 4Rs philosophy.

The 4Rs--Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding--were introduced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to address the country's pressing social, political and economic issues. During the Senior Police Officers' Annual General Meeting, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of the Police Force, President Samia emphasised that this philosophy aims to unite the nation while condemning actions that threaten its stability.

She highlighted that while the 4Rs have strengthened national unity, they do not imply a relaxation of laws or tolerance for indiscipline.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in separate telephone interviews yesterday, some political stakeholders emphasised that the philosophy promotes good governance and fosters peace and tranquility in the country. They also criticised certain politicians for "missing the point" in their understanding of the initiative.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Lecturer of Political Science and Public Administration, Dr Richard Mbunda, blamed violent acts and hate speech on a poor understanding of the philosophy among political players.

"The philosophy has come at the right time because there have been complaints over the issue of accountability and good governance. But we need to first understand this concept, which is the key requirement for modern politics," stated Dr Mbunda.

He suggested that the President should keep advocating for this philosophy since it is meant to enhance accountability and good governance in the country.

"What the President stated is right. We are not supposed to misuse the 4Rs philosophy because it is a prerequisite in modern politics," he argued.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Lecturer, Paul Loisulie echoed this argument saying: "The 4Rs philosophy is good, but unfortunately her fellow politicians, especially from the opposition, have not yet understood it."

Dr Loisulie wondered why politicians issue hate speeches despite the propagated 4Rs philosophy, suggesting that there was a need for further promotion and education on the concept.

"There is a need for further clarification so that people can understand and live the philosophy," he stressed.

Veteran politician, Mzee John Cheyo, said it was good that the President came out to speak out after previous different incidents that poised as threats to peace.

"People have heard what the President said that people should not take advantage of the 4Rs over the country's laws," Mzee Cheyo remarked as he insisted on importance of peace and security as emphasised by the Head of State.

Meanwhile, leaders of 13 political parties gathered in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, issuing a joint statement protesting the planned demonstrations as announced by the opposition CHADEMA, saying the protests are baseless.

The parties included the Democratic Party (DP), the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA), the United People's Democratic Party (UPDP), the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC), Demokrasia Makini, the National League for Democracy (NLD) and the Tanzania Labour Party (TLP).

Others included Sauti ya Umma (SAU), the Union for Multiparty Democracy (UMD), Chama Cha Kijamii (CCK) and the Alliance for Tanzania Farmers Party (AFP).

Speaking on behalf of the others, Secretary-General of the opposition DP, Mr Abdul Mluya, said that in recent days there have been statements issued by activists and fellow politicians over the envisaged demonstrations on September 23-24.

"We (political stakeholders) have always said that the country should be led as per the constitution and laws. So, if the President orders security agencies, which exist by constitution and law, who else can make another statement against the President? What we expected was that the responsible organs would conduct an investigation and come up with a report that would remedy the problem.

"We urge our fellow politicians and Tanzanians at large to immediately stop their plan to stage the riot. Demonstration is a constitutional right, but the question is, what are you protesting for? If the President, who is the top authority, has issued directives, you protest to demand what? Demand from whom?.

What we see here is a plot to spoil the forthcoming local government elections. We need to go to the local government elections to market our policies to healthy voters.

"Today's Tanzanians still enjoy peace and they are not ready to see that peace destroyed. Why should we (politicians) be the cause of peace destruction?"

Mr Doyo Hassan, General Secretary of the union of 13 political parties, argued that the issue of demonstrations needs to have a real intention of what to achieve.

"What we should look at is the safety and security of the citizens. Our security organs have not failed to investigate. Organising the riot is just protesting the President's order to investigate the matter.

We should exercise patience. The President has already directed the security agencies, so let them do their work instead of doing something that may disturb the forthcoming elections," he stated.

"Let us understand that she is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. She was the first to issue a statement after the accident. I think Tanzanians could conduct a peaceful march to congratulate the President because she showed how annoyed she was. The planned agenda of the demonstration only intends to tarnish the country's image."