Tanzania: Yanga Optimistic in CAF Duel

DAR ES SALAAM: YOUNG Africans Coach, Miguel Gamondi, hopes scoring efficiency will improve when they host CBE SA in the return leg CAF Champions League (CAF CL) match at New Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar on Saturday.

The two sides meet in a decisive second preliminary round Champions League encounter, with the overall winner progressing into the group stage of the competition.

Yanga go into the game with a narrow 1-0 lead they produced in the first leg match at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Ethiopia over the weekend, which was scored by striker Prince Dube at the stroke of half time.

"As you saw, during the first leg match, we misused at least eight clear scoring opportunities, which could have enabled us to finish the job at the away venue.

"Of course, I cannot say why we missed those great chances, but I am optimistic that we are going to be much better on Saturday and use well the possible scoring opportunities that will be created," he said.

He encouraged Yanga fans to turn up in big numbers at the New Amaan Sports Complex, to support them throughout the match, meant to motivate players on the pitch.

Argentinian trainer elaborated that so far, he is pleased with the group of players he has, though he insisted that they will need to make two additions in the next transfer window.

"We will add some two players, but I cannot mention here who are they... people out there say I am a good coach but in reality, I have quality players who make my job easy," he said.

The Jangwani street-based club is searching for a slot to venture into the group stage of the Champions League for the second successive time, after achieving the same status last season when they went all the way to the quarterfinals.

Their attempt to reach the semifinals was narrowly prevented after, after suffering a 3-2 post-match penalties defeat from Mamelodi Sundowns in a tense second-leg clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Yanga are expected to leave Dar es Salaam for Zanzibar today, ahead of Saturday's do-or-die game that will define the destiny of the two sides.

Already, entry charges have been set as VIP tickets are sold at 30,000/- while Wings tickets go for 20,000/-, Urusi tickets at 15,000/-, Orbit tickets are accessed at 10,000/- and Saa tickets go for 5,000/-.