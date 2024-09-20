East Africa: Tanzania Prioritises Projects for Focac Funds

TANZANIA: TWO weeks after the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, Tanzania has unveiled plans to submit a range of priority projects aimed at securing funding from the financial assistance pledged by China during the summit.

According to the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Samwel Shelukindo, Tanzania would submit projects that have already undergone evaluation and feasibility studies.

"This will help shorten the time needed to secure funding for their implementation," he said during a meeting with Permanent Secretaries from 12 ministries.

This underscores Tanzania's commitment to leveraging international partnerships to drive its development agenda and enhance economic growth.

The FOCAC summit, held in Beijing, was attended by 51 Heads of State, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

During the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to stepping up China's support for Africa, pledging 360 billion yuan (over 138tri/-) in financial assistance over three years that would be disbursed through credit lines and fresh investment by Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Finance will provide the guidelines for project submission. By prioritising projects that are ready to go, Tanzania aims to expedite the funding process and ensure that the benefits of the FOCAC agreement are realised as quickly as possible.

Additionally, he said the government will identify specific investment projects and promote them to Chinese companies, particularly state-owned enterprises, in order to attract a share of the investment fund set aside by China for African countries.

Dr Shelukindo also said that Tanzania will target locally produced goods that meet the required standards to be exported to the Chinese market, thus enhancing local production and facilitating the registration of companies that will handle these exports.

"The government will engage in discussions with China to secure agreements for the opening of more markets for Tanzanian products, taking advantage of China's policy of allowing African products to enter the country without customs duties," Dr Shelukindo said.

He further stated that both the government and the private sector will seize training and experience-sharing opportunities offered by China, ensuring that many Tanzanians benefit from these initiatives.

Furthermore, Tanzania will work with China on key issues discussed in international institutions to secure China's support and help accelerate access to funds provided by these institutions.

"Tanzania stands in a unique position to benefit from FOCAC's pledges, thanks to its strong and historic relations with China, which sees Tanzania as a model for its cooperation with African nations." he said.

Permanent Secretary for the President's Office, Planning and Investment, Dr Tausi Kida said that FOCAC 2024 has unlocked significant opportunities for Africa, and Tanzania is fully prepared to capitalise on these opportunities in key sectors such as industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade, and investment.

FOCAC 2024 outlined ten areas of cooperation between China and African countries, including training programs, business prosperity, industrial collaboration, infrastructure connectivity, development programs, healthcare, agricultural development, cultural exchange, green energy, and defence and security cooperation.

Tanzania's Ambassador to China, Dr Khamis Omar said that FOCAC 2024 provides a rare opportunity for Tanzania to strengthen its diplomatic ties with China, which will, in turn, accelerate national development.

He urged for swift submission of proposed projects to ensure timely implementation.

From September 4 to 6, 2024, President Samia led Tanzania's delegation to the FOCAC Summit held in Beijing.

During her visit to China, President Samia held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi on September 4, where the two leaders agreed to collaborate on projects including the supply of 400 KV electricity, the expansion of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), a livestock feed production project using Juncao technology, the revival of the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line, and a rural communications network project.

Other areas of cooperation include climate change mitigation, clean cooking energy, agricultural development, the blue economy, and connecting African countries to the Indian Ocean through Tanzania for enhanced ties with China.