Tanzania: Artists Urged to Formalise So As to Acess Funds, Loans

RUVUMA: THE Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Damas Ndumbaro, has urged creators of artistic and literary works to formalise themselves and their work so that they benefit from the loans provided by the National Culture and Arts Fund.

Ndumbaro made the call in Songea Municipality, Ruvuma Region, while inaugurating a training programme on formalisation of cultural and artistic works, organised by the Fund.

The Fund aims to empower the artists and literary creators by educating them on the importance of formalizing work.

"To access funding from the National Culture and Arts Fund, it is essential to meet several key requirements.

First, applicants must be officially registered with the National Arts Council (BASATA), the Tanzania Film Board and the Tanzania Copyright Office (COSOTA).

"These institutions ensure that individuals or groups seeking funding are formally recognised and operate within the legal framework of the country's Arts and Culture Sector.

"To streamline the process, applicants must possess a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) for their business, which helps maintain accountability and transparency in the financial matters.

"Having an active bank account is crucial, as all loans from the fund are now disbursed exclusively through designated financial institutions, specifically the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and CRDB Bank," the minister said.

He insisted that by channeling loans through trusted banking institutions and requiring official registrations, the government aims to foster the growth of a more organised and professionally run arts and culture industry, supporting local artists and creative enterprises in contributing to the national economy.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Nyakaho Mahemba, stated that the training will involve around 100 artists and creators, aiming to revolutionise creativity by addressing the lack of experience among stakeholders in managing their work.

She explained that many artists and innovators have great potential but face challenges in navigating the business and legal aspects of their professions, which often limits their ability to thrive in the competitive arts and culture industry.

"The training is designed not only to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to better manage and protect their creative work, but also to establish a comprehensive database of these creators.

"This initiative is part of a broader effort to professionalise the Arts Sector, ensuring that creators are equipped with the tools they need to fully benefit from the National Culture and Arts Fund," she said.

She concluded by explaining that by improving their management practices and establishing a formal network, the artists will be better positioned to grow their careers, access financial resources and contribute to the cultural development of the country.