Tanzania: Minister Dissolves TSN's Board of Directors

19 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Minister of Information, Communication, and Information Technology, Jerry Silaa, has dissolved the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) Limited's board of directors.

TSN, which is 100 percent owned by the Government of Tanzania, publishes authoritative newspapers, namely the Daily News, HabariLEO, and SpotiLEO.

The company, along with its respective outlets, has a strong presence on various digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

A statement issued by the Ministry's Acting Head of Communication Unit, Isabela Katondo, stated that the minister made the decision, effective from September 18, 2024, in accordance with the Public Corporations Act No. 2 of 1992.

The Board was under the chairmanship of Hab Mkwizu.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed Mr Mkwizu to chair the TSN Board in 2021 for a second term.

