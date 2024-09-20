Tanzania: Minister Forms Journalists Accreditation Board

19 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Jerry Silaa has formed the Journalists Accreditation Board and appointed veteran journalist, Dustan Tido Mhando as its chair.

According to the statement released by the ministry the board has been established in accordance with Section 11 of the Media Services Act No. 12 of 2016.

He also appointed five board members including Mr Mgaya Kingoba a Tanzania Standard Newspaper Acting Manager of Kiswahili Media Services.

Others members are Thobias Makoba, who is the Chief Government Spokesperson, and the Director of Information Services-MAELEZO.

Others are Dr Egbert Mkoko, of School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) of the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Rose Reuben, the Executive Director of the Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) and Ladislaus Komanya, Senior State Attorney.

According to the statement appointment is effective from yesterday and they will serve to the position for three years.

