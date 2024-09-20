Tanzania: TBs - Elevating Standards for Global Competitiveness

Singida — Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS) has said fostering high standards is essential for enhancing market entry and ensuring consistency, reliability and competitiveness on a global scale.

The bureau said prioritising the said benchmarks, businesses will not only improve their products and services but also build trust with consumers and partners worldwide.

TBS Quality Control Officer, Mr Sileja Lushibika, said that navigating the complexities of international trade can be challenging without a clear framework of standards.

"Fostering these standards is critical, not only for enhancing market entry but also for ensuring consistency, reliability and competitiveness on a global scale," he said.

Mr Lushibika was speaking during a seminar for 46 entrepreneurs and local residents at the Seventh Economic Empowerment Programme Fair held in Singida recently.

"For many startups and small businesses, local markets may be limited in size, making global outreach essential for sustainable growth," he said.

As companies strive to meet the standards, they position themselves for greater success in an increasingly interconnected marketplace, paving the way for sustainable growth and innovation.

He said that by tapping into international demand, entrepreneurs can scale their operations more effectively and achieve economies of scale, thereby enhancing profitability.

TBS is mandated to empower entrepreneurs to explore international markets by providing resources such as market research, mentorship programmes and networking opportunities.

Also read: Govt orders TBS, local authorities to combat illicit liquor

Overall, a comprehensive support system can significantly enhance their global reach and success.

For example, by enhancing the quality standards of their products they can easily compete effectively in the East African Community (EAC) market.

Mr Lushibika highlighted that, under agreements between EAC countries' standardisation bodies, once a product is certified in one member country, it does not need to be re-tested when entering other EAC markets.