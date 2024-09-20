Africa: Ten Healthcare Innovators to Be Recognised At Upcoming Global Health Summit

Ten innovators in healthcare are set to be recognized during the East African Region Global Health Security Summit (EARGHSS), slated for January 2025 in Kilifi County.

The innovators, drawn from academia, research institutions, and early-stage healthcare startups will be required to bring forth ideas to create interventions and solutions for global health security challenges.

Interested participants in the competition have two weeks to submit applications to be considered in the hakathon launched on Thursday during a precursor event for the EARGHSS 2025 at the Amref International University (AIU).

"Applicants will be required to submit innovative ideas and prototypes, which will undergo rigorous evaluation by a technical bench of experts," said Dr. Duncan Irungu, AIU Dean of Graduate School and Director of Health Entrepreneurship.

Participants will compete in two categories namely students and early health entrepreneurs.

The best 10 ideas and prototypes will be identified by the end of December, based on their scientific rigor, evidence-based approach, and ability to address real-world health challenges.

The selected innovators will undergo intensive training to refine their projects to help them scale and prepare for commercialization. They will also get an opportunity to showcase their innovations at the summit for potential partners and venture capitalists to support their solutions and interventions.

The hakathon is part of a broader theme of the inaugural EARGHSS 2025 which focuses on pandemic preparedness and response, bioterrorism, biosecurity, health system strengthening, and global health equity.

The high-level event will bring together world leaders, health experts, policy makers and industry stakeholders to address pressing challenges in health security for the East African region.

The summit will focus on creating awareness of global health security, the role of technology, and innovation in improving the quality of health systems.

It will also focus on strengthening health governance, and conversations that enhance preparedness and response to health emergencies.

Ultimately, the summit will enhance regional cooperation and develop strategies to prevent, detect and respond to urgent global threats including pandemics and bioterrorism.

The Summit comes at a time the East African region is grappling with the Mpox outbreak, a viral zoonotic disease related to smallpox, typically causes symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

"Although less severe than smallpox, Mpox poses serious risks, particularly to vulnerable populations," said Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muriuki in a speech delivered on her behalf by Kenya National Public Health Institute (NPHI) acting director general Dr. Kamene Kimenye.

She noted the current outbreak highlights the urgent need for comprehensive health security measures and preparedness.

Pandemics such as COVID-19 as well as Ebola crises in West Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo served caused significant disruptions in healthcare services and economic development.

The outbreaks serve as a wake-up call underscoring the critical importance of health security and the continued vulnerability of African nations to emerging infectious disease threats.

Organized by the Global Center for Health Security (GCHS) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board, and Jumuiya Economic Development Secretariat, the event is supported by Kenya's Ministry of Health through the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards.