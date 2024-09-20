South Africa: Limpopo Man Digs Well So His Village Doesn't Have to Share Water With Animals

Vhembe District Municipality installed a new pump last week, and promised to come repair the broken boreholes in Tshifudi Tshikombele village

A young man living in the water-scarce village of Tshifudi Tshikombele in Limpopo took the initiative to dig a 15-metre well to secure underground water for his community.

Thonifhani Dzebu, 25, grew up in the village with more than 3,000 households where access to clean running water has been a major challenge for years. Most residents had been collecting water from a river where they also wash their clothes and send cattle to graze and drink.

Residents say that while the village has a few taps, they only receive water once a month. The source is a nearby dam, which they claim is unsafe.The village also has four boreholes that have not operated for more than 25 years, say residents.

Tired of sharing water with animals, Dzebu took a pick, shovel, and hammer, and selected a spot where he believed underground water might be found. He spent three months digging the deep hole. Each time using a long rope to climb in and out of the well, with some help from his sister and mother.

Despite the tough conditions, Dzebu said he remains focused on securing a water source for his community to reduce the need for people to collect water from the river. He has already found some water, but wants to dig deeper to find a sufficient amount.

"This area has been without water for a long time. It's a serious challenge as we have to walk long distances to get to the local river and fountains which we share with animals at. This water is not even clean and people might get sick," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Wildlife Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dzebu believes that the Vhembe District Municipality (VDM) has failed to supply the community with water.

When GroundUp visited the village on 14 September, some residents were at a small river washing clothes and thirsty cattle were also there. Nearby, there was a small fountain.

A month ago, residents protested for water, blocking roads and halting all activities in the village. However, the protest has yet to yield any results, and their situation remains unchanged.

"We feel neglected by the government," said resident Tshilidzi Ndou. "The water in these small rivers is drying up due to the hot weather. Soon, we will be forced to go to the Luvuvhu River, where there are crocodiles that killed one of our own in 2022."

Vhembe District Municipality spokesperson Matodzi Ralushai said the municipality plans to upgrade the Xikundu Water Treatment Works to increase water supply to the village. He stated that the municipality installed one new pump last week. "The municipality is still waiting for two new pumps to be delivered, and we will repair the non-functional boreholes," Ralushai said.

While Dzebu isn't sure how deep he will still have to dig to reach more water, he is determined to help his village.