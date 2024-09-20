East Africa: President Kiir, EAC Secretary General Discuss Ways to Promote Regional Stability

The East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Veronica M. Nduva, held a meeting with the Chairperson of the Summit of the EAC Heads of State and President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, at State House, Juba, South Sudan, on Thursday, September 19, according to a related statement.

During the meeting, the EAC statement notes, the Secretary General updated President Kiir on the preparations for the upcoming EAC Silver Jubilee celebrations, to commemorate the milestones made in the last 25 years and providing a platform to address issues hampering integration. The Secretary General also updated the Chairperson of the Summit on the proposed agenda items for the EAC Heads of State Ordinary Summit scheduled for November.

Necessity for comprehensive review of EAC Treaty

They further discussed the necessity for a comprehensive review of the Treaty establishing the EAC to ensure it continues to meet the needs of all Partner States.

"This review aims at ensuring that the Treaty addresses the evolving challenges and aspirations of the EAC Partner states, thereby enhancing regional cooperation and integration," reads the EAC statement.

The statement also notes that to enhance EAC's collaborative efforts, the Secretary General proposed the establishment of a regional Tripartite Forum on Peace and Security, which would provide a platform to address shared security challenges and promote regional stability.

On his part, it is noted, President Kiir reaffirmed his commitment to the EAC integration and urged the Secretary General to strategically devise strategies that will further enhance the integration of South Sudan into the Community. The President directed the Secretary General to put in place mechanisms to increase South Sudan's level of participation in intra-regional trade in addition to initiatives that will enable the people of South Sudan to fully capitalize on the benefits of the Community.

President Kiir commended the current close collaboration between EAC Organs and Institutions as a clear commitment towards achieving the objectives of the Community.

Nduva stressed the urgency of operationalising the Nimule-Elego border crossing with Uganda, a critical step for enhancing regional connectivity and trade, adding that fully operationalising this border would facilitate the movement of goods and people, thereby boosting South Sudan's economic engagement in the EAC. Additionally, she urged South Sudan to prioritise the domestication of the EAC Customs Union Management Act to align its customs operations with EAC standards and improve trade relations with other Partner States.

They further discussed on the full operationalization of the One Network Area in South Sudan to lower communication costs and enhance connectivity among EAC nations. The East African Community One Network Area expanded with the entry of Burundi effective August 1.

They also discussed the need for South Sudan Parliament to pass legislation to domesticate the EAC Treaty Bill, ensuring that citizens can fully benefit from regional integration. This legislative action is critical for embedding the principles of the EAC within South Sudan's legal framework, enabling citizens to realize the benefits of integration.

A meeting between the EAC delegation and the Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, and South Sudan's Minister of EAC Affairs, Deng Alor Kuol, preceded the courtesy call on the Head of State. Alor was accompanied by the Chairperson of the Coordinating Committee and Undersecretary at the Ministry of EAC Affairs, Beny Gideon Mabor.

Nduva was accompanied by the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, and the Counsel to the Community, Anthony Kafumbe.