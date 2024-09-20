Namibia: Cycle Classic Draws Closer

One of the highlights on the Namibian sporting calendar, the Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic is drawing closer, now barely two weeks away.

According to The Namibian's event co-ordinator Elrich Tilling, entries have been trickling in, but he expects them to pick up over the last few days before the deadline on 2 October.

"The cyclists normally only register at the last minute, so we are expecting a lot more entries, but there are nearly 300 entries confirmed so far. Last year we had about 800 entries in total so we are aiming to top that this year," he said.

The entries so far include about 120 cyclists from the Physically Active Youth cycling organisation in Katutura, who have been sponsored by The Namibian.

"We paid their registration fees and t-shirts, and also spent about N$20 000 to buy extra parts and fix their bikes at Cymot. Besides that The Namibian is also sponsoring two water points, while we have provided free advertising of about N$200 000, so I'd say our total sponsorship is about N$300 000," Tilling said.

The main sponsor Paratus, which is now in its final year of a three-year sponsorship, will once again contribute N$260 000, while the total prize money amounts to N$135 000.

Besides this, Heineken will be the beverage sponsor, while OSH-Med International is the medical partner.

The Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic consists of three separate events - the MTB Cycle Classic and the Kiddies Classic on Saturday, 5 October and the road race the following day.

The MTB Classic starts at 07h00 at the Doc Jubber field in Olympia, while cyclists can enter either a 15km, 30km or 50km race.

According to Horst Neumann, technical advisor to the Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic, the route will include some new features and special effects.

"The MTB Classic starts at the Doc Jubber field, going behind the Independence Stadium and past the driving school, working it's way up to the circle in Robert Mugabe Avenue. The cyclists go straight over the circle into the Gammams Riverbed where they will also go through a 300m long tunnel which will have some special lighting effects," he said.

"From here the route goes up towards the farm gate at the top of Windhoek Gymnasium school where they enter Farm Windhoek. Here the cyclists will do various loops according to their distances, before returning the same way and back to the finish at the Doc Jubber field," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The road race, which starts at 07h00 on Sunday, 6 October, also starts and finishes at the Doc Jubber field while cyclists can choose between a 25km, 60km or 100km route. The cyclists will go out onto the Western Bypass, with the longer routes also going out to Jan Japan Motors in the Dobra area and the Daan Viljoen road, while the 25km riders will turn around at the Kupferberg Pass turn-off.

According to Neumann there will be lots of entertainment for families at Doc Jubber field, including a beer tent and stage with music, food and beverages, a jumping castle for children, and a safe bicycle parking area. Besides that The Namibian will provide live coverage of the event on Desert Radio and its social media platforms.

The Paratus Namibian Cycle Classic is the main fundraising event for the Windhoek Rotary Club, with the funds raised going towards various community projects throughout Namibia.

Last year it raised N$143 000, while some of the projects that benefitted included a community kids club in Otjomuise; the Hope for Life Baby Home in Windhoek which provides shelter for toddlers and infants awaiting adoption; the St Gertrud Kindergarten in Rundu; a cactus clean-up project in Windhoek; and the sponsorship of books and stationary for the Khomas Regional Spelling Bee competition.

Prospective cyclists can register at webtickets.com.na before the deadline on 2 October, with the entrance fee being N$250 per cyclist.