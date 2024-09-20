Namibia: Crash in Kavango West Kills One After Driver Swerves for Cattle

19 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

One person died and three were injured after a car overturned and crashed in the Kavango West region on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the rural roads of the Kavango West region at Mahahe village near the Trans-Caprivi highway.

It is alleged that the driver lost control when his vehicle overturned while trying to avoid a herd of cattle.

Kavango West regional police chief inspector Raimbeth Muronga confirmed the accident.

"The driver was driving a private vehicle from Katima Mulilo to Windhoek, and when he reached Mahahe village, he saw cattle on the road.

"He tried to avoid hitting the cattle on the road and lost control of the vehicle and overturned," Muronga says.

The injured passengers were identified as Matheus Nakalemo, Ruth Inonge, and Sharon Mabuku.

Muhako Kakove died at the scene.

Police Investigations continue.

