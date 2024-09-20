Namibia: The Events Keep Coming

This weekend is jam packed and next week, it doesn't slow down.

Today is a great day for you to go out into the world, make some friends, sip on something and see the beauty and creativity of what Namibia has to offer. There are a few freebies here too, so there's no excuse.

Today

The National Agronomy & Horticulture Awards will be held at Olushandja Marketing hub in the Omusati region. Under the theme 'Enhancing Food Security Amidst Climate Change Challenges', stakeholders will gather from 08h00 to 17h00.

The University of Namibia will host their 2024 International Day under the theme 'Exploring Global Opportunities and Building Connections'. There will be exhibitions on various possibilities and international cuisine available from 09h00.

The Oyo Dance Troupe will be performing the Philip Talavera-choreographed Apicassiama Dance at Namib Primary School from 19h00. Entry is free.

The National Art Gallery of Namibia will launch 'The Odd Ones,' an exhibition by Daif Keyser in the Upper Gallery. Entry is free from 18h00, and the exhibition will run until 4 November.

Friday

Atlantis Sports Club is hosting day one of the Legendary Master Ivo De Gouveia 5-A-side Soccer Tournament at Atlantis Soccer Field at Walvis Bay. Registration is N$2 000 per team and there are plenty of cash prizes up for grabs.

Saturday

On Saturday, catch day two of the Atlantis Sports Club Legendary Master Ivo De Gouveia 5-A-side Soccer Tournament.

The Destiny Empowerment Centre is hosting a men's breakfast at Sky Lounge Eros Airport from 09h00. Join the 'Men Like Us' courageous leadership talk with bishop Mike Songiso and Mike Amey. Tickets are N$250.

Ground Up Day Care will be having a Big Walk Fund Raising Fun Day from 07h00 to 19h00. Entrance is N$30 and kids can enjoy the jumping castle, face painting, and fun games among other activities.

The 'Harmonising the South' Southern Tour is coming to Oranjemund. Several choirs will perform at The Rec Club from 17h30. Tickets are N$50 for adults and N$20 for kids.

The Goethe Institut Namibia will have a Family Oktoberfest & Open Day from 10h00. Join in on the fun for some food, kids' activities, craft beer, an 'Art in Action' workshop and more, with live music by Riaan Smit.

Next Week

Also on the Goethe Institut's calendar is GoetheMobiArts, a cross continental live performance show on 25 September. Angolan choreographer Aneth Silva will take the stage. The show starts at 19h00. Entry is free.

Sit down for a night of wine pairing and a four course dinner at the Silverspoon Hospitality Academy in Windhoek next Wednesday from 18h00. Tickets are N$680 per person.

Catch the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre's monthly Acoustic Friday live show next week, featuring Meno and Khadijah Herunga & Ou Slow. Tickets are N$60 in advance and N$80 at the gate.

From 09h00 next Saturday, SPCA Windhoek will be running a yard sale to raise funds for animals in need. Donations are welcome leading up to the date.

Try blending socialising and creativity with the Wine Not? Sip and Paint Evening at Pekuta Grill and Bar on 28 September. Tickets are N$450 per person or N$800 for a pair.

Recurring

If you need some help, every Thursday you can join the hour long Substance Abuse Support Group at 18h00. This is hosted free of charge by Saffron Psychological Services at the CCN Building at Eros.

You can also join in on weekly karaoke nights at Mynt Nightclub on Wednesday, at Tipsy Rabbit Hole on Thursdays, or at Isabel's Table on Saturdays.

Every week there is also the Sunday Market at the Village Garden from 09h00 to 15h00. There are stalls, kiddies activities, live music, food and drinks.