Namibia: Oniipa Festival Moves Closer to the People

The fourth edition of the Oniipa Kalawa Fresh Festival will be held at a venue close to town as opposed to the old venue

The previous venue left attendees struggling to get there while also having electricity issues, among other challenges.

This year's festival will be held at Gwam'polo, a venue located just a few metres from the Puma service station close to the Onandjokwe hospital.

"We changed the venue because we were facing difficulties," says festival founder Elifas Amakali.

He says the old venue was too far from the town, with most taxis refusing to go there. He adds that the electricity was a challenge despite the venue's pleasant atmosphere.

"With the new location, we are right on the town's main road, which is advantageous for everyone, and there is electricity."

The fourth edition of the festival will take place from 19 to 22 December.

According to Amakali, this time around, there will be no specific theme because they want to be inclusive.

"We will have new activities, a different setup, a kids' corner, and the attendance will undoubtedly be massive," says Amakali.

He says preparations for the festival are well underway, promising that artists and DJ's who are set to perform will be announced in due course.

"The activations will begin a month before the event and we will visit all nearby towns, including Walvis Bay, Oshigambo, Oniipa, Windhoek and Ondangwa," says Amakali.

In addition to the entertainment planned for this year, SMEs and new businesses will have the chance to showcase their goods and services at the festival, as they require an extra push in these difficult economic times.

Exhibitors are urged to apply as soon as possible; the call for stall applications has already opened.