Namibia: Volleyball Premiership Enters Home Straight

The C'est Si Bon Court at Otjiwarongo will be the setting for the penultimate round of the MTC Namibia Volleyball League this weekend.

The captivating action in the competition has proven to be a drawcard for volleyball fans since its launch in May.

In the men's division on Saturday, the first match on Court A will feature the Unam Hard Hitters against Nampol Otjozondjupa, followed by a clash between NDF Raptors and Calvary Eagles.

Later the same day, Nampol Otjozondjupa will face unbeaten log leaders Namibian Correctional Service, with Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility squaring off against Calvary Eagles thereafter.

The women's action will unfold simultaneously on Court B and Court D. The opening matches feature Revival versus Six Stars, while Kudos take on Beaufort. After that, Ball Busters will play Revival, and the Namibian Navy will go head-to-head with Kudos. Then, Khomas Nampol will challenge Ball Busters and Namibian Navy Volleyball Club will battle Nampol Otjozondjupa.

Khomas Nampol are also set to clash with Six Stars, as Beaufort and Nampol Otjozondjupa conclude the day's action.

On Sunday, a total of four matches in both the men's and women's categories will be played, starting at 09h00. In the men's category, Unam Hard Hitters will take on Khomas Nampol, with Nampol Otjozondjupa Volleyball Club up against Coastal Warriors.

The Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility faces the NDF Raptors, while Namibian Correctional Services wrap up the day with a match against the Calvary Eagles.

The women's draw has the Calvary Eagles taking on Six Stars Volleyball Club and Nampol Otjozondjupa playing Kudos in the first of Sunday's clashes. This will be followed by Beaufort battling Revival, and Khomas Nampol against the Namibian Navy.

With honours in touching distance, MTC's corporate communications officer Erasmus Nekundi anticipates exciting battles at Otjiwarongo.

He urged revellers to show up in numbers to spur the teams on.

"For those who've attended the games, they've seen how electrifying the energy is, and that's exactly what can be expected in Otjiwarongo," Nekundi said.

Part of the reason the action has run along smoothly is down to how the National Volleyball Association has managed the league, Nekundi said.

"I commend the management and leadership of the league. They are doing an excellent job," he noted.

"It really comes down to the commitment and dedication of the leadership at the centre of ensuring the league reaches the level we envision. As a sponsor, so far we are very, very happy," Nekundi said.

"We didn't have a national league and there were many talented players who wanted to showcase their skills but didn't have the opportunity to do so on a national platform. Now that the league is established, these talents who were previously sidelined are getting a chance to participate," he added.

According to Nekundi, the platform unlocks the players potential and helps them grow, enabling them to earn an income from their talent.

As is customary in every town the league has visited, the action will begin with a parade at 07h30, followed by a full day of matches starting at 09h00.