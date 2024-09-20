Namibia: All Blacks Primed for 'Hell' of a Wallabies Clash

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is expecting "a hell" of a Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia on Saturday, predicting a tight game despite the Wallabies being mercilessly exposed by Argentina.

New Zealand head into the clash in Sydney as favourites, having owned the trophy since 2003 and losing just one of their last 12 Tests against Australia.

But they are on the back foot and Robertson is under scrutiny after consecutive Rugby Championship defeats to South Africa.

"We want to build off what we've done but be more ruthless with our actions to finish games, give those passes, kick those goals and nail those little moments," said Robertson.

"The players and coaches have owned where we can be better."

Robertson has rejigged his back three after the 18-12 defeat in Cape Town a fortnight ago with veteran full-back Beauden Barrett and left wing Caleb Clarke returning to the starting side, with Will Jordan on the other edge.

The visitors are also boosted by loosehead prop Ethan de Groot recovering from a neck injury.

Robertson is expecting fellow New Zealander Joe Schmidt, the Wallabies coach, to spring some surprises.

"We've put a lot of preparation in, as much as the Aussies would, and that gives you the sort of underlying confidence going into it, but there's always a little bit of trepidation," he said.

"It's the appropriate fear that comes with any sport, especially contact sport.

"It's going to be a hell of a Bledisloe Cup."

As well as the annual trophy fought over by the two rivals, the game is also part of the Rugby Championship.

'Poor finish'

Australia are desperate for a win after their stunning capitulation this month in Argentina, where they led 20-3 before collapsing to a 67-27 defeat, their largest in history.

Schmidt has made five changes to the starting side, with misfiring halves pair Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson dropped and replaced by veteran Nic White and Noah Lolesio.

Centre Hunter Paisami and fullback Tom Wright return from injury, while flanker Fraser McReight is back after recovering from a broken finger.

Prop James Slipper is on the bench and will become the most capped Wallaby ever should he take to the field, as expected, surpassing scrum-half George Gregan with his 140th cap.

"The players have reconnected well this week for our last game on home soil this year," said Schmidt.

"We've acknowledged the poor finish to our time in Argentina and we're keen to turn that around on what will be a particularly special day for James and his family."

Assistant coach Geoff Parling said that the review process from the heavy Santa Fe defeat had been effective in pinpointing where they went wrong.

"As long as we learn, reflect, we push on, we know what the fixes are," he said.

"I think any team that's trying to be good has those up-and-down moments."

The two sides play the return Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington next week.

New Zealand (15-1):

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece

Australia (15-1):

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch