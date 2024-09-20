Uganda: Parliament Demands Action On Disasters

Parliament has taken a strong stance on the country's disaster management, with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa directing the government to present a comprehensive report on disaster status and mitigation efforts by next Tuesday.

This move follows Kasese Woman Legislator Florence Kabugho's urgent call to address the devastating effects of River Nyamwamba's burst, which claimed lives and displaced hundreds of families last week.

Kabugho emphasized the need for a technical team to assess the situation and hold accountable officials responsible for the river's desilting funds, citing shoddy work.

"We need technical people to assess River Nyamwamba floods," Kabugho stressed. "The government should relocate affected families and provide support to those displaced."

In response, State Minister for Disaster Lilian Aber assured that the government and UN agencies are working on long-term plans to address disasters in Kasese, Ntoroko, and Bubdibugyo.

"We are working on a long-term plan to address the disasters in these districts," Aber said.

Minister of State for Environment Beatrice Anywa Atim added that an inter-ministerial committee, headed by the Prime Minister, is tackling disaster-related issues.

The River Nyamwamba floods have been a recurring issue, with severe consequences. The government's report will shed light on its efforts to mitigate these disasters.