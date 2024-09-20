Kenya: Sakaja Accuses Gachagua of Fueling Political Disunity, Dismisses Remarks On Marikiti Traders Relocation

NAIROBI — Narobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of fueling political disunity as he dismissed his remarks on the relocation of Marikiti traders.

In a statement, the Governor pointed out that the matter has been resolved and stated that Gachagua's actions were in bad taste.

He described his sentiments as "misinformed tribal diatribe anchored on sowing disunity."

"My government has continuously engaged our people and I personally met the leadership of Wakulima/Marikiti Market last week. We agreed on these and other measures that will ease congestion in the market and improve the safety and welfare of our traders and citizens," said Sakaja in a statement.

Sakaja was responding to Gachagua's accusations that he was frustrating and intimidating Marikiti traders.

He argued that relocating the traders is a noble move as it removes them from harm's way citing the tragic Londiani accident of June 2023, where 52 traders lost their lives and 30 others sustained life-altering injuries after a truck veered off the road and plowed into their stalls.

He clarified that his government has no intention of shutting down the market but is implementing measures to prevent traders from selling on the roadside, which poses significant risks.

Traders from Muthurwa and Marikiti markets dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples had on September 13 agreed to relocate to Kangundo Market.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to reduce overcrowding in the city and provide traders with a more spacious, modern environment.

"After discussions with the Governor, we are convinced that we will benefit more from Kangundo Market. It is modern, with space for over 5,000 traders, and we are ready for a smooth transition," said the traders' representative Paul Maina.