Ethiopia: Eritrean Forces Accused of Abductions in Tigray's Gulomakada District - End Withdraws From Zalambessa

Addis Abeba — Residents of Gulomakeda district in the Tigray region have reported an increase in abductions allegedly carried out by Eritrean forces.

In an interview with Addis Standard, residents of Zalambessa, a town in Gulomakeda district, said they are living in fear and uncertainty amid reports of increasing kidnappings and deteriorating security, raising widespread concern among the local population.

A Zalambessa resident, speaking anonymously for safety reasons, described a sharp rise in kidnappings, particularly targeting young people, allegedly by Eritrean troops.

"We are terrified," the resident told Addis Standard. "We don't stay outside past 6 p.m.," he added.

According to this resident, over 50 young people have been abducted from the Gulomakeda district, which includes Zalambessa, since the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

The resident also reported a severe humanitarian crisis, with limited access to basic necessities such as water, electricity, and healthcare.

Zalambessa's mayor, Berhane Berhe, told Addis Standard that kidnappings in the area remain persistent, attributing the issue to Eritrean troops, who have been present in the region for the past four years. He also confirmed the recent withdrawal of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) troops from the area two weeks ago.

According to a report from Tigray Television, local sources from various areas in the Gulomakeda district expressed concerns about their safety, with one resident stating, "Due to Tigray's territorial integrity not being restored to its pre-war state, we have been exposed to kidnapping and severe security concerns."

The report indicates that residents from different areas of the Gulomakeda district have linked the security issues to the incomplete implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

Several residents said, "Due to the Pretoria agreement not being implemented, Tigray's territorial integrity not being restored to its pre-war state, and numerous areas of the region being under the control of invaders, we have been exposed to kidnapping and security concerns."

Nebyu Siyum, head of the Peace and Security of Gulomakeda district, alleged ongoing abductions by Eritrean forces. "The Eritrean army is repeatedly abducting residents from the stations of Gulomakeda district that it controls," he stated.

The report further states that affected individuals are calling for a resolution to the situation, including the restoration of Tigray's pre-war territorial boundaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Education Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Residents have reportedly requested "a lasting solution and the restoration of Tigray's territorial integrity."

An April 2024 report by Addis Standard underscored the persistent security challenges in the Zalambessa town and six kebeles of the Gulomakeda district.

The report detailed the findings of a visit by the African Union Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mechanism (AU-MVCM) team.

The team's observations revealed that Eritrean forces continue to maintain a dominant presence in the district.

Birhanu Berhe, the mayor of Zalambessa town, reported that the MVCM team held discussions with local administrations.

He stated that 65 individuals have been abducted in the Gulomakada district since November 2022, with 15 of the abductees originating from Zalambessa town.

In April 2024, Birhanu stated that approximately 75% of Zalambessa was under the control of Eritrean forces, while the remaining 25% falls under the jurisdiction of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).