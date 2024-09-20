Angola: Diplomat Highlights Angola's Economic Reforms

Luanda — Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations based in Geneva, Margarida Izata, highlighted, on Thursday, Angola's commitment to reforms in the economic and social sectors, with the 2023/2027 National Development Plan.

Margarida Izata highlighted that these measures are fully in line with the UN 2030 Agenda, within the scope of the global partnership, based on mutual responsibility, which puts people at the center of development.

The diplomat addressed this issue during the debate on the mechanism on the development rights, within the framework of the Human Rights Council (HRC), ongoing in Geneva, since September 9.

Angola supported the suggestions of Surya Deva, United Nations special rapporteur on development rights, regarding prioritizing "the five pillars of action" to invest in child development, nurture responsible leadership and enable participation.

Also part of the pillars are, ensuring safety and facilitating remediation, which could quickly impact the development, as well as the preparation of children and future generations.

The diplomat recalled that the multifaceted crises, which have ravaged the world recently, continue to negatively affect and accelerate the global partnership, as well as the erosion of progress made in the right to development, which is central to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for future generations.

She congratulated and thanked the special rapporteur on the rights to development, Surya Deva, for his commitment to the term and for presenting the report to address this issue, since he took office in May 2023.