Angolan Citizens Living in Pointe Noire Benefit From Agricultural Inputs

Cabinda — At least 500 Angolan citizens living in the former refugee camp in the town of Kandi-Mbaka, in the city of Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo, benefited on Wednesday from agricultural inputs, made available by the Angolan Embassy in that neighboring country.

The donation also includes basic food items, used clothing, medicines and sports equipment, delivered as part of the celebrations of September 17th, National Hero's Day.

Speaking to the press, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Angola to the Republic of Congo, Vicente Muanda, said that the agricultural means aim to promote production among the Angolan population residing in this country.

When thanking the Angolan Embassy for the gesture, the coordinator of Angolans living in the town of Kandi-Mbaka, António Walde, said that many compatriots who live there want to return to the country, but lack financial means.

JFC/JL/CF/jmc