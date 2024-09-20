Tanzania: USA Commends Tanzania for Leveraging ICT to Drive Development

DAR ES SALAAM — The United States Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Michael Battle, has praised the country for capitalising on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to promote social and economic development.

Speaking at a gala organised in Dar es Salaam to announce the top three winners of the US-Tanzania Tech Challenge on Thursday night, the diplomat emphasised the importance of ICT, stating that "everything is online."

The envoy encouraged the winners to leverage their ICT skills and use digital platforms to inform the public about available online resources for the betterment of the country.

"This is the possibility in front of you, a dream I challenge you to pursue. Don't settle for small dreams. If you have small dreams, find someone with big dreams to motivate you, and together you can change the world. Aim to transform the world; you have the power to make that change," he said.

On his part, Innovation and Technology Manager Dr. Gerald Kafuku noted that the government is increasingly investing in this sector to support ICT innovators and unlock economic opportunities.

He highlighted that the Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) is collaborating with development partners to support young innovators, with the goal of driving positive changes across various sectors.

Over 100 participants showcased their innovative ICT projects in the Tech Challenge, with eight advancing to the finals.

Jamii Forums emerged as the winner, receiving $100,000, while Smart Foundry came in second with $80,000, and LaunchPad Tanzania took third place, walking away with $70,000.