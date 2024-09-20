Uganda: NUP Rigging Claims Need Reforms Not New Laws - Ofwono

The Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has responded to President Yoweri Museveni's recent accusations against the National Unity Platform (NUP), stating that addressing electoral rigging does not require new legislation, but rather administrative reforms and increased vigilance.

Opondo commented on the rigging claims, which Museveni had pointed out in a recent statement, alleging that the opposition party NUP had engaged in electoral fraud during the previous elections. While some have called for new laws to combat such irregularities, Opondo argued that existing laws are sufficient.

"The rigging by NUP, which President Museveni referred to, does not require a new law," Opondo said. "It requires administrative reforms and vigilance."

Opondo emphasised that Uganda's current legal framework provides enough provisions to handle election-related malpractice if properly enforced. He urged electoral bodies to tighten their administrative systems and ensure transparency in future elections.

His comments come amid increasing scrutiny of Uganda's electoral process. Allegations of vote rigging and irregularities have been a persistent issue, with both opposition parties and the ruling government trading accusations.

However, Opondo dismissed the need for new legal measures, suggesting that more effective enforcement of existing regulations, alongside improved vigilance by authorities, would suffice in tackling the problem.

The NUP, led by Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), has previously denied any involvement in electoral fraud and has accused the government of using such claims to discredit the party's growing popularity.

As the country gears up for future elections, the call for reforms is expected to intensify, with the government focusing on refining administrative procedures while opposition groups demand more comprehensive changes to guarantee free and fair elections.