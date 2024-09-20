Kenya: Trouble At KMSF Heightens As Competitors Demand Fresh Leaders

Nairobi — Kenya's Motor Sports affairs remains in shambles after yet another commission resigned Friday following the ongoing squabbles at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF).

The Tarmac Commission that is responsible for organizing championships like the Time Trial, threw in the towel led by its chairman Joseph Murai citing lack of transparency and clarity from the KMSF Board of Directors regarding the future direction of the federation.

"As we represent a growing discipline within amateur motorsports, we feel it is essential to distance ourselves from the current political dynamics within the federation. Regrettably, we believe the dissolution of the Tarmac Commission is necessary until the matters are resolved," a statement signed by all members; Murai, Umang Soni, Zafar Sadik, Doreen Sasaka, Niraj, Jin Lu and Jason Wood read.

This comes a day after all members of the Raid Commission that includes its chairman Tana Williams, Jet Anthony, Tim Jessop, Harry Sagoo and Geoff Mayes unanimously resigned with immediate effect.

"After much discussion, we are in full agreement that we, a commission, can no longer continue to fulfil our mandate to our competitors in a proper and fitting manner, and in their best interest. The issues being publicly aired at the present time, leave us with a lack of confidence, nor can we see any benefit to the future of our sport," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the 2024 prestigious Concours d'Elegance could be uncertain after organisers of the event Alfa Romeo Owners Club (AROC) excused itself from sitting at the Board of KMSF following the recent developments with the Kenya Motor Sports Federation particularly the Board of Directors meeting of August 28 that appointed Jim Kahumbura as the Interim Chairman, replacing Maina Muturi.

"This decision will particularly be reconsidered after the next Annual General Meeting of the Federation when the Club will reconsider taking up its rightful seat on the Board again. Until that time, the undersigned will therefore no longer sit in KMSF Board of Directors meetings, unless otherwise advised in writing, and AROC will not be a party to Board decisions taken by KMSF in the intervening period," a statement signed by chairman Peter Wanday, read.

The statement added, "AROC however reiterates that it remains a bona fide subscriber to KMSF in good standing and will continue to maintain its subscriptions upto-date for the time being unless a decision is taken otherwise."

-Plea to Sports Registrar-

Meanwhile, the Kenya Motorsports competitors, past and present under the under the collective name of Motorsports Association of Kenya (MAK) on Friday urged the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to look into the wrangles in the sport that hosts the WRC Safari Rally, as they are demanding a new start with fresh leaders.

The motorsports stakeholders claimed that KMSF has forgotten them (competitors, officials, and volunteers) without whom they say there would be no federation.

"We wish to put the registrar of sports on notice, the backbone of Motorsports in Kenya are the competitors, officials, marshals and volunteers. We are the ones with the Racing machines, we are the ones who invest in the sport, we have our racing machines parked in our garages, gathering dust, we are the ones who ensure we organize and run events, we sacrifice our weekends looking for routes, marshalling, time keeping etc," read a statement from MAK copied to the Cabinet Secretary of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen.

The statement went on, "the sports registrar must take cognizant of this and we wish to state it loudly and clearly, we do not want a recycled Federation with the same "leaders" who have been there for as long as the Federation has existed we are demanding a fresh clean start, a Federation run by persons who have been vetted by the real stakeholders, persons with integrity and not a whiff of controversy as stated above."

"In the last two weeks, we have witnessed, the Rallies Commissioners resign in mass. We have witnessed the Autocross Commissioners resign in mass; we have the Kenya National Rally Championship that attracts just over 5 entries per event," MAK underscored.

"2 National Rally Championship events have been cancelled. The Rally raid is facing similar challenges. Autocross has had its share of crisis, regrettably because of "Board Room Politics". We have witnessed vicious Board room wars, with one set of Board of Directors walking out or being kicked out (depending which side you are on) and an alleged Interim Chairman being installed," MAK stated.