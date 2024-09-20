South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Contravention of the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act

20 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A (44) year old suspect has been arrested by members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime on Thursday, 19 September 2024 in Bedfordview for Contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992.

Members from the Vaal Rand based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and members from the Brixton SAPS Flying Squad followed up on information about a Nigerian national who was delivering drugs around the Bedfordview area. Upon spotting the suspects' vehicle, members stopped and searched the vehicle where 500g of Crystal Meth was found. A further search was then conducted at the suspects place of residence in Bedfordview where 10kg of Crystal Meth was found and seized. The estimated value of drugs found and seized is R2 million.

Provincial Head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has commended the team for the arrest of the suspect. The suspect will make his first appearance before the Germiston Magistrate Court on Monday, 23 September 2024.

