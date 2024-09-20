Namibia: Youth Cup Set for Otjiwarongo

The Otjiwarongo Sports Academy is organising a Youth Cup competition at Paresis Sports ground in Otjozondjupa region to nurture and showcase young football talent.

The tournament coordinator, Raisameua Kasaona, said the event commences today, and will feature boys and girls aged between u/11 to 17.

She clarified that the girls' teams are eligible for the u/15 and 17 age groups, while the boys' teams will compete across the u/11 to 17 age categories.

This third edition of the tournament has drawn 57 teams, and provides a platform for young boys and girls from various parts of Namibia to display their

skills.

"We received a lot of entries, and that is great for the development of sports. This is part of our academy mission and the significance of youth sports in the country at large," she said.

The teams will be divided into two groups from their respective age groups, and matches will be played in a round-robin format.

The participants registered with N$600, and there will be floating trophies and medals for the top three winners in each category.

"We are requesting the teams to take time seriously, as the number of contesting teams is many. We have to finish on time," he requested.

The Omaheke region-based Mokganedi Tlhabanello High School u/15 is the defending champion in their age group, while Donatus Secondary School won the u/17 accolade.

The Playtime Academy based in Walvis Bay from the Erongo region won the girls' u/17 trophy.

Amongst the early fixtures today at field A, the u/17 of Otjiwarongo Sports Academy will lock horns against Paresis Secondary School (SS), whereas the Brothers will be up against Monica Junior SS in the boys' u/17 encounter.

At field B, Otjiwarongo SS boys u/15 will play Donatus Primary School (PS) in one of the classified Otjiwarongo derby matches on Friday.

The Spesbona PS will face Paresis SS in the following match of the boys' u/15 age group.

The top two teams in each age group will play semifinals and the tournament is expected to end on Sunday.