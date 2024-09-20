Mozambique: Listen! Top U20 Teams Head for Mozambique to Be Crowned Regional Champion

In this episode of The COSAFA Show we look ahead to the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifier that will be staged in Maputo, Mozambique from Thursday until the final on October 5.

There are 11 teams that will be hoping to at the very least reach the decider and earn a place at the continental finals that are to be held next year, where COSAFA will be represented by two teams.

Zambia are the record 12-time winners and looking to make it lucky number 13 is their coach Boyd Mulwanda, who himself lifted this trophy as a player all the way back in 1997, explains to us. What a special moment it would be for him if he could repeat that feat as a coach and we get his thoughts ahead of kick-off.

Namibia coach James Britz took the country to the silver medal in 2020 and is back again for a third shot at the title with a new-look team. He details his side's preparations and what we may expect from the Young Brave Warriors in Maputo.

We also get the thoughts of the four-time CAF Women's Coach of the Year Dr Desiree Ellis on the level of coaching on the continent and what can be done to help aspiring young female tacticians to realise their dreams.