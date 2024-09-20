Namibia: Vevangapi Mbuende - Namibian Football's Next Big Thing

Take us through your journey as a footballer. How did it all start?

I started playing football at a very young age. I first joined the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Football Academy before I moved to the African Stars Academy. After some time, I joined and played for the Kasaona Football Academy. It was at the Kasaona Football Academy where I truly developed as a footballer. I have now signed my first professional contract with my club, Unam.

Impressive...What inspired you to pursue football at such a young age?

My mother used to take me to watch the Brave Warriors whenever they would play, and seeing the packed stadium inspired me to one day represent my nation in front of such a wonderful crowd.

Which would you say have been your biggest career highlights so far?

I would say representing my home region Omaheke at the Newspaper Cup, and receiving a call-up to the U/20 national team. Those two have been the most important highlights of my career so far.

What have been your major challenges as a young player?

As a young footballer, the biggest challenge is always working hard to make sure that one stays consistent, and the field performance is top-notch. Off the field, the challenge is maintaining discipline and avoiding things that could harm my career.

Which have been your most memorable matches?

I have a lot of memorable matches, but the one that stands out was the game where I won my first Man of the Match award against Tigers in the Debmarine Premiership last season.

What is your most disappointing match?

My most disappointing game was when I represented the Omaheke region in the Newspaper Cup and we lost our final group stage match, which prevented us from qualifying for the semifinals. That was heartbreaking because we wanted to win the tournament.

Do you have a daily routine, especially when preparing for big matches and generally at training?

I have a routine where I focus on staying disciplined, working hard in training, and listening to my coaches to ensure that I'm mentally and physically prepared for every game - big or small.

As one of the country's most promising talents, where do you see yourself in the next few years?

My goal for the next five years is to secure a professional contract abroad, and enter the senior national team. Those are my two biggest goals.

What advice would you give to fellow young footballers following in your footsteps?

My advice to younger footballers would be to remain humble, work hard every day, listen to your coaches - and eventually, a breakthrough will come. It's that simple.

Who is your biggest role model in football?

My biggest role model is Cristiano Ronaldo because of his hard work and dedication to the game.

Thank you very much for taking the time to talk to us. It is much appreciated.

You are most welcome.

Thank you.