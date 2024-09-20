Namibia: Young African Preparations Crippled By League Uncertainty

Gobabis-based football club Young African, which is Omaheke region's only representative in the country's top-tier league, has delayed the start of its pre-season training due to continued uncertainty around the resumption of league activities.

Speaking to New Era Sport, the club's chairman Maleagy Ngarizemo shared that there has been a significant lack of communication between stakeholders, leaving clubs in limbo.

He noted that the Namibia Football Association (NFA) secretariat and executive council's inaction is partly to blame for the situation.

"The league needs to be independent from the NFA, and we as clubs should come together to discuss the way forward. Unfortunately, our team has not even begun training yet due to the current situation," Ngarizemo said.

Despite the hold-up, Young African have seen several key player movements. He confirmed that some players departed at the end of their contracts, while others were transferred at their own request.

"We chose not to renew some contracts, and players like Viera Kazongominja and Rikambura Muundjua have moved on to other teams. However, we are targeting new players, and will announce arrivals once everything is in place," he shared.

Young African, who finished 10th in the league last season, are setting their sights on a top-five finish for the new campaign, though Ngarizemo acknowledges that financial constraints could pose challenges.

"Our goal remains to improve, and despite limited resources, we are aiming for a top-five spot," he said. The club also hopes to secure victory in a local cup competition.

The temporary closure of Gobabis' Legare Stadium, the team's home ground, is another challenge Young African will have to navigate.

Ngarizemo respects the municipality's decision to allow the field to recover, and called for greater investment in sports facilities within the region.

The club will continue to await further clarity on the league's start date, with players set to remain in Gobabis until the green light is given.