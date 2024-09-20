Namibia: Mbumba Takes Centre-Stage in Global Reboot Talks

President Nangolo Mbumba arrived in New York, United States of America on Tuesday to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA), where he is set to co-chair the pivotal Summit of the Future.

In his address at the summit global call last week, he emphasised the critical need for global unity in tackling the complex challenges facing humanity today.

The summit will take place from 22 to 23 September 2024.

It will produce an inter-governmentally-negotiated, action-oriented pact for the future with chapters on sustainable development and financing for development; international peace and security; science, technology and innovation, and digital cooperation; youth and future generations; as well as transforming global governance.

Speaking from Windhoek before his departure, Mbumba opined that the future of the UN hinges on its ability to serve as an inclusive, effective and innovative platform for addressing issues such as climate change, global inequality and geopolitical tensions.

"We stand at a crossroads in history," the President declared, urging nations to provide the UN with the resources and political support necessary to fulfil its mandate.

He emphasised the importance of reaffirming shared values like peace, security, human rights and sustainable development to guide collective action.

Mbumba stressed that multilateralism is not just a choice, but a necessity, particularly for smaller and developing countries like Namibia.

"No single nation - no matter how powerful - can solve the complex, cross-border issues that confront us," he said, pointing to challenges ranging from pandemics and cybersecurity to migration and the digital economy.

He called for the involvement of not just states, but also civil society, the private sector and non-state actors in finding multilateral solutions. As the world prepares for the adoption of the pact of the future, he encouraged all UN member states to reflect on how they can continue building on multilateralism.

The Namibian government hopes that the pact will establish new foundations for enhanced representation and inclusivity that better reflect today's global realities.

He also called for UN Security Council reform to enhance the UN's capacity to respond swiftly to contemporary challenges, including humanitarian, environmental and security crises. "The digitalisation of our world has been a critical prerequisite for development," Mbumba stated.

He expressed optimism that the pact of the future and the global digital compact will enable the UN to employ new technologies to respond to crises, improve transparency, and engage more effectively with global citizens.

The Head of State then urged world leaders to use the platform to present bold ideas, and make concrete commitments to reinvigorate the UN and multilateralism for the 21st century.

"We need to set clear priorities: from addressing climate change to securing global public health - from preventing conflict, to promoting technological cooperation," he asserted. His address set the tone for Namibia's active engagement at the upcoming summit, and reflects the nation's commitment to global collaboration in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

He described the country's role as co-chair of the summit as "a privilege and recognition of Namibia, as a country, whose voice and aspirations resonate deeply with the people of the global south". He will co-chair the summit alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The summit aims to tackle pressing global issues such as climate change, financing development, rising inequality, conflict and food security.

As co-chair, Mbumba will deliver key statements during the opening session, and participate in interactive dialogues to enhance the global system for current and future generations. He will also preside over the adoption of the Pact of the Future, a document which seeks to bind the commitment of world leaders to tackle global challenges facing humanity.

"The draft pact under negotiation has the potential to promote a multilateral system that reflects the realities of today, and that delivers for everyone - everywhere," states the UN.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to his roles at the summit, the President's schedule at UNGA 79 includes a series of high-level meetings.

Today, he will meet UN Secretary General António Guterres. The following day, he will have a courtesy meeting with Philemon Yang, president of the 79th Session of the General Assembly. On 24 September, Mbumba will participate in the official opening of the 79th session and general debate.

That evening, he will attend the 40th Annual Awards Gala, hosted by the African-American Institute, which will honour African and Diaspora visionaries in education, arts and culture, including a tribute to late president Hage Geingob. The President is likewise scheduled to deliver Namibia's national statement during the general debate on 25 September. This participation in UNGA 79 and the summit highlights Namibia's active role on the global stage, advocating for multilateral solutions which ensure peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.

He will return on 28 September.