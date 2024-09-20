Namibia: MEFT Urges Patience Over Overdue Etotha Payments

Omuthiya — Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda has appealed to the Etotha Carnival service providers to be patient with the process of payment as MEFT is working around the clock to resolve the matter.

Muyunda said this in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday after eight catering companies complained that MEFT is taking too long to pay them a total amount of N$100 000 each for providing their services at the Etotha Carnival from 27 June 2024 to 1 July 2024.

Some of the caterers said their employees and other stakeholders they used when they were providing services at the carnival are pressuring them and accusing them that they got paid, and spent the money. "Our employees are complaining that we have eaten up the money since we did not pay them their salaries since June, and this is draining us so much," said the caterers.

Muyunda said they are aware of the delay in payment to some of the suppliers, which are a result of a combination of factors they are addressing internally.

"We are aware and understand the caterers' frustration. We appreciate the patience they have demonstrated regarding payment for the services they provided for Etotha Carnival. We have started, and are in the process of paying suppliers as funds become available," he said.

He further urged all the unpaid service providers to bear with MEFT.

"We urge for a little bit of patience as we work around the clock to resolve this matter as it is of urgency," he said. -Nampa