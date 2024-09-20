Namibia: Dates Top Exports With N$82,5m

Dates were the most exported horticulture product in Namibia for the last three months.

This is according to the Namibia Statistics Agency's agriculture and fishing indicators statistical report.

According to the report, the country exported horticultural products valued at N$139,1 million in the second quarter.

"This is lower when compared to N$167,8 million that was exported in the same quarter of 2023," says the report.

Horticultural crops mainly consist of fruits, vegetables, ornamental, aromatic, plantation, and medicinal plants.

Dates were followed by tomatoes, at N$22,1 million and pumpkins, squash and gourds in third place with an estimated value of N$12,7 million.

"During the period under review, South Africa was the main export destination for horticulture, accounting for 58.9%.

Angola, Kazakhstan, and the United Kingdom (UK) accounted for 8.7%, 8.4%, and 8.1%, respectively," says the report.

The main products exported to South Africa, Angola, Kazakhstan and the UK were dates.

According to the report, the import bill for horticulture products was valued at N$293 million, compared to N$276,9 million recorded in 2023.

"Stimulant, spice and aromatic crops were the highest imported product, amounting to N$60 million, followed by potatoes at N$52,3 million, apples (N$28,2 million), tea leaves (N$16,5 million) and bananas (N$12,7 million)," says the report.

Horticulture products were mainly sourced from South Africa, accounting for 97.1% .

Additionally, the number of animals auctioned in the second quarter increased by 73.7% to 138 093 animals from 79 498.

"During the second quarter of 2024, cattle auctions recorded a total of 100 997 heads. Meanwhile, auctions for goats and sheep registered 18 900 heads and 18 196 heads, respectively," reads the report.

Moreover, the prices for cattle and sheep declined, while prices for goats increased.

"Cattle posted N$24,99 per kg, followed by goats that recorded N$ 31,63 per kg, whereas sheep recorded N$27,74 per kg," says the report.