Namibia: Ndeitunga Highlights Child Mariages, GBV

Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga says child marriages are not a positive tradition for girls.

Speaking at the official opening of Heritage Week at Okongo in the Ohangwena region yesterday, Ndeitunga condemned those making underage girls pregnant and disrupting their education.

He said gender-based violence and other forms of violence are not positive aspects of tradition.

He emphasised that positive and progressive aspects of custom and tradition should be handed down, while negative aspects should be discarded.

"I understand that heritage refers to something that is handed down from past generations, such as traditions and customs. However, it is important to be mindful that traditions and customs are progressive," said Ndeitunga.

He noted culture should be more than just a set of traditions passed down through generations because it defines who one is and shapes the way people interact with one another.

"Each of us brings a unique thread to this intricate fabric that weaves our communities together, because through culture we celebrate our differences and build bridges that unite us," he added.

Heritage Week celebrations commenced on Monday and end tomorrow. Namibians countrywide celebrated Heritage Week by wearing their respective cultural attires and through cultural performances at schools and other venues.