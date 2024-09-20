Namibia: Green Hydrogen Too Expensive, While People Are Hungry - Ipc

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) says the country's green hydrogen project is expensive and does not address hunger.

National spokesperson Imms Nashinge says Namibians are desperate for opportunities.

"Our people are desperate for prosperity, opportunities, employment, and a life free of hunger.

"They want a better life now! They don't have energy for experimental treatment projects that are still in the planning and design stages," he says.

He says most green hydrogen projects do not have a single customer stepping up to buy fuel yet.

"This is despite the potential of green hydrogen as a carbon-free fuel and the excitement it has generated among companies and governments," he says.

Nashinge describes the project as a fantasy.

"On top of that the production of green hydrogen is showing it is very expensive," he says.

"There is a lack of a market too for green hydrogen, and we also have regulatory uncertainties, and many other factors. Should we ignore them?" he asks.