Namibia: Green Hydrogen Too Expensive, While People Are Hungry - Ipc

19 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) says the country's green hydrogen project is expensive and does not address hunger.

National spokesperson Imms Nashinge says Namibians are desperate for opportunities.

"Our people are desperate for prosperity, opportunities, employment, and a life free of hunger.

"They want a better life now! They don't have energy for experimental treatment projects that are still in the planning and design stages," he says.

He says most green hydrogen projects do not have a single customer stepping up to buy fuel yet.

"This is despite the potential of green hydrogen as a carbon-free fuel and the excitement it has generated among companies and governments," he says.

Nashinge describes the project as a fantasy.

"On top of that the production of green hydrogen is showing it is very expensive," he says.

"There is a lack of a market too for green hydrogen, and we also have regulatory uncertainties, and many other factors. Should we ignore them?" he asks.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.