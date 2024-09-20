Namibia: Cabinet Approves Setting Up New Disease-Free Zones From 2027

19 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Cabinet has approved the construction of new veterinary fences and gates to create new disease-free zones.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will carry out this project for a five-year period from 2027 to 2032.

Approval has also been granted for the recruitment of additional staff members and the construction of staff and other accommodation at these gates.

This was announced by minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus while delivering the 16th Cabinet decisions on Thursday afternoon.

"The Cabinet directed the agriculture ministry to carry out a feasibility study over a period of two years," she said.

Theofelus said the Cabinet has also granted approval for the agriculture ministry to secure funding for the establishment of these zones in the Mangetti area of Karikubis in the Kavango East region, the Tsumkwe constituency in the Otjozondjupa region, Mangetti east farms in the Kavango West region, Mangetti west, Onalusheshete farms in the Oshikoto region, the Ombuga area in the Oshana region, the Omutambo Maowe area in the Omusati region, and the Sesfontein area in the Kunene region.

She said the Cabinet has also taken note of submitted annual reports for the Namibia Revenue Agency, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, and the Central Procurement Board of Namibia, and authorised the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises to table the said report in the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.