Namibia: PDM Donates Caskets to Families of Four Children Who Suffocated in Freezer At Katima Mulilo

19 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has donated caskets to the families of the four children who suffocated in a freezer at Katima Mulilo on Monday.

PDM national spokesperson Geoffrey Mwilima confirmed this on Thursday.

He said it is part of the party's social responsibility to assist communities in times of tragedy.

"It is prudent as an organisation to assist," he said.

According to Mwilima, most of the deceased's parents are unemployed and cannot afford to buy coffins.

". . . and all of them are living in the informal settlement . . ," he said.

The children have been identified as Precious Simataa (3), Matengu Chombo (3), Muzimisa Mwaka (4), and Lubilo Variety (6).

They suffocated after getting stuck in an old freezer at Katima Mulilo's Cowboy location on Monday.

The Zambezi regional police have confirmed an investigation into the incident.

