Sudan: UN Renews Calls for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Sudan Conflict

New York / Zamzam Camp / El Fasher — The United Nations has renewed its urgent call for a ceasefire in Sudan, urging all parties to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law. The UN Security Council convened on Wednesday in New York to discuss the deepening crisis, with Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Bobby, and Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya, delivering stark warnings.

The 17-month war in Sudan has pushed the country to the brink, with no end in sight. Martha Bobby highlighted the deteriorating situation in El Fasher, where civilians remain trapped under siege.

She noted that despite calls for calm, the fighting has intensified, leaving hundreds of thousands at risk of mass violence.

Bobby referred to Security Council Resolution 2736, passed in June, which urged the Rapid Support Forces to cease their blockade of El Fasher. Yet, efforts to de-escalate the violence have failed.

Ramtane Lamamra, the UN Secretary-General's envoy for Sudan, continues efforts to mediate between warring parties, engaging with the Sudanese authorities and international mediators in recent months.

Joyce Msuya painted a grim picture of the situation in El Fasher. Large-scale fighting, accompanied by heavy artillery and air bombardment, has put civilians, particularly women and children, in grave danger.

Hospitals and civilian infrastructure have been repeatedly hit, leaving only one of the city's three main hospitals partially operational.

Msuya revealed that the Zamzam camp, home to thousands of internally displaced people, is on the verge of famine, with malnutrition rates soaring. "One child dies every two hours in Zamzam camp," she said, citing a recent report by Médecins Sans Frontières.

The ongoing conflict and severe weather conditions have hampered the delivery of vital humanitarian aid. Roads leading to El Fasher and the Zamzam camp have been cut off since May, and recent flooding has exacerbated the situation.

Despite these challenges, Msuya remains hopeful that aid deliveries can resume as floodwaters recede.

She stressed that the situation in El Fasher mirrors the devastation seen across other regions of Sudan, with Khartoum, Sennar, and El Gezira also heavily affected. Over eight million people have been displaced, and more than two million have fled the country.

Msuya outlined three urgent steps needed to prevent further catastrophe. First, she called on the warring parties to comply with international humanitarian law and stop targeting civilians. Second, she urged the international community to prevent atrocities like those witnessed in West Darfur from spreading to El Fasher. Finally, she appealed to donors to increase funding, with less than 50 per cent of the $2.7 billion humanitarian appeal met.

She concluded by urging the Security Council to act decisively, stating that the upcoming high-level meetings during the General Assembly represent a crucial opportunity to address the conflict and support the people of Sudan.