Sudan: North Darfur War Victims Suffer Loss, Hunger, and Illness in El Fasher's Zamzam Camp

Zamzam Camp — At close times, Zubaida Abdel Rahman loses her father and brother as battles intensify in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur St, between the army and the movements allied with it, and the Rapid Support Forces that have been besieging the city for months.

The brother of Zubaida, who is currently ill and displaced in Zamzam camp, was killed in battles around the army headquarters in El Fasher, before his father joined him shortly after a mortar shell fell on their home in the city. Before the killing of her brother and father, Zubaida intended to travel outside Sudan to receive treatment for "knee osteoarthritis" before ending up displaced in Zamzam camp for the displaced in El Fasher after being forced to leave her family home in El Fasher after the battles escalated.

Zubaida's story is not the only one with the loss of parents in the fighting in El Fasher. Umaima Suleiman, who also lost her husband and grandfather in the El Fasher war, told Ayin: "My husband died in the battles around the army headquarters, and a shell killed my grandfather while he was on his way home from the city market." Umaima Suleiman and Zubaida took refuge with their children and thousands of displaced people in Zamzam camp amidst complex humanitarian conditions, according to them.

The displaced people in the camp complain of the dire conditions, the deterioration of services, and the neglect of international and national organisations of their critical conditions, especially those related to providing food, medicine, and housing, especially since they live in dilapidated houses and face the rains in the open.

This report is published simultaneously on the platforms of media and press institutions and organisations that are members of the Sudan Media Forum

#Standwithsudan