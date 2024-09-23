Africa CDC Statement On the Pandemic Fund's Fast-Track Allocation of U.S.$128.89 Million to Address Mpox in 10 Countries

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) expresses its deep gratitude and commendation for the Pandemic Fund's decisive action to fast-track US$128.89 million to 10 African Union Member States affected by mpox. This timely allocation demonstrates the global community's commitment to addressing the continent's pressing health security challenges.

With countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan set to benefit, this funding will bolster national and regional capacities in vital areas like disease surveillance, laboratory diagnostics , and networks, and workforce development. These efforts will be instrumental in implementing the Africa CDC-WHO Mpox Continental Preparedness and Response Plan for Africa, designed to strengthen health security across Africa while addressing the ongoing mpox outbreak.

Africa CDC, WHO, and other multilateral organizations (e.g., UNICEF, WFP, IFRC, IOM) have developed the Continental Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan (CMPRP) to address this challenge. The CMPRP operates under a unified approach -- ONE Team, ONE Plan, ONE Budget, and ONE M&E framework -- aiming to improve surveillance, diagnostics, and workforce capacity while strengthening public health systems and engaging communities for a more effective and harmonized response across Africa.

The support of the Pandemic Fund not only strengthens our technical capacity but also signals confidence in Africa's ability to overcome health challenges through international solidarity and evidence-based interventions.

Africa CDC remains committed to working closely with governments, regional bodies, and global partners to ensure that this support translates into meaningful progress on the ground and is utilized effectively, transparently, and sustainably. Africa CDC looks forward to continued collaboration in building a safer, healthier future for all Africans.