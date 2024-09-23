Sudan: North Darfur - EU Warns of Fresh Sanctions Amid El Fasher Escalation

Brussels / El Fasher — The European Union (EU) is ready to consider additional sanctions, including against those in positions of leadership in Sudan, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell warned in a statement today, that condemns "the dramatic escalation of fighting" in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur. He also reiterates the EU call on "those who are fuelling the war, particularly regional and international sponsors to cease their support..."

"We will not bear witness to another genocide and stand ready to consider additional sanctions, including against leaders," Borrell says. "The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the dramatic escalation of fighting in El Fasher in Sudan, instigated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the EU high representative says.

Borrell laments: "Consequences will reach a point of no return for thousands of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of both belligerent parties, particularly those trapped in Zamzam camp, the largest camp for internally displaced people in Sudan."

The EU representative specifically cautions the RSF of the obligations contained in UN Security Council resolution 2736, of June 13, which demands that the RSF halt the siege and de-escalate fighting in El Fasher immediately.

"Belligerent parties, their affiliated militias and their regional supporters must adhere to international humanitarian law, by protecting civilians from conflict, provide unhindered humanitarian access and allow civilians to move in and out of Zamzam camp," Borrell says.

A report by the Sudan Media Forum Joint Editorial Room carried by Radio Dabanga yesterday, laments how North Darfur war victims suffer loss, hunger, and illness in El Fasher's Zamzam camp.

Addressing the commanders of the warring parties personally, Borrell urges both the leader of the RSF, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan (Hemedti) Dagalo and the leader of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, "to meet at the negotiating table to find a peaceful solution to this conflict. We also call again on those who are fuelling the war, particularly regional and international sponsors, to cease their support in this context."

He underscores that "the EU will not bear witness to another genocide and will continue to work with international accountability mechanisms to hold perpetrators to account for the gross human rights violations they have committed and continue to commit," concluding that that "the EU stands ready to consider additional sanctions, including against those in positions of leadership."

EU sanctions

In January this year, and again in June, the EU imposed restrictive measures on entities accused of destabilising Sudan's political landscape, underscoring the severe impact on the country due to the ongoing battles between the RSF and SAF, along with their affiliated militias.

The Council previously adopted restrictive measures on these entities, in view of their activities which undermine the "stability and political transition of Sudan".

'Allied to Save Lives and Peace in Sudan'

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a joint statement yesterday on behalf of the group "Allied to Save Lives and Peace in Sudan", following a meeting held by the group on Friday.

In its statement, the group affirmed its commitment to continue collective action to end the crisis in Sudan and expand the delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the country, including areas affected by the conflict.

The statement pointed out the importance of facilitating the delivery of aid to the city of El Fasher and its surrounding areas, which suffer from difficult humanitarian conditions due to the armed conflict. The group stressed the need to provide the necessary protection for civilians and ensure their safety during these operations.

The group also called for increased access to areas affected by fighting in Khartoum and Darfur, noting the need to facilitate the movement of civilians and ensure their safety. It stressed the need to respect international obligations related to the protection of civilians and not to target them.