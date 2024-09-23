Zimbabwe: Selmor Breaks Down On Stage At Pakare Paya, Asks When Family Will Recognise Her As Mtukudzi's Daughter

DAUGHTER to late icon Oliver Mtukudzi, Selmor, this Saturday broke down and bared her soul on stage while speaking about the ill-treatment she has suffered at the hands of Daisy Mtukudzi, her step-mother.

She was performing at the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts at late singer's Pakare Paye Arts Centre, where she had been omitted before a public uproar and eventual inclusion.

Selmor, who appeared on stage with one of celebrated Black Spirits Band members Piki Kasamba, revealed that she had not been allowed at Pakare Paya for seven years.

The venue is an arts centre built and operated by Mtukudzi before his passing on January 23, 2019. It is where he housed and nurtured artistes such as Mbeu.

Having appeared to be fully geared for the event, Selmor got overwhelmed by emotions.

Singing her father's soul searching 'Changu Chii,' Selmor seemed to ask what she had done to deserve the treatment Daisy was dishing out to her.

"I have always wanted to be on this stage. For seven years I have wanted to be on this stage.

"I do not know if the dead can hear what we say, I would like to thank my father for building such a facility but zvavaida hazvisi zviri kuitika nhasi (what he wanted is not what is happening)," she said on stage.

"Kusvika rinhi muchindirwira? Ndosvika rinhi ndisingakwanise kuita semwana waMtukudzi?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sources who spoke to this publication revealed that Daisy had, at one point, fought Selmor's move to launch an album at the same facility and disputed the former's claims that she was hard to get.

The sources, who are close to the goings on in the Mtukudzi family suggested that Daisy consider taking Selmor on board as she had become the face of the Mtukudzi family since her father's demise.

"When they engaged her to perform, Selmor did not ask for money. In fact, she questioned when she had ever demanded payment for events meant to celebrate her father after issues of money were raised," said the source.

"It is not a secret, Selmor is the only person who can take Pakare Paye to the next stage."

Another source said the once celebrated arts centre was slowly becoming dysfunctional, with several facilities including the studio having been closed.

"Selmor is right to say that what is happening is not her father's wish. She knows exactly why she is saying that," the source added.

"Relatives knew how Tuku wanted all his children together, at one point he organised a lunch for all of them. Those were his efforts to make things work.

"Tuku wanted a united family but this lady blocked him and now she thinks she can also block the kids from taking their fair share of the cake, no.

"Relatives have tried to intervene but she started accusing them of wanting Tuku's property," said the source.